Don't forget, the BRICKzit series is free and delivered once a week (at most) to your Inbox to provide you with a wry smile while civilisation as you thought you knew it crumbles around your ears.
Hit the email button if you’re missing out!
In February 2017, look out for an all-women’s session, with the great Nicola Streeten (‘Billy, Me and You’), Steff Humm (Ink-Mag) and our own Carol Adlam (artist in residence at Djanogly).
An in-between-our-bi-monthly-meetings meeting for anybody interested in the pitfalls and traumas of adapting pros literature into comics literature, and we are up at the University of Nottingham, School of English, playing away for this one. It’s their gig but they have enthusiastically added our flag to their mast as co-sponsors (in spirit, ‘cos we’re broke!).
November 11th 7:30 Antenna, Nottingham Launch of DAWN OF THE UNREAD hardcopy
A great award winning project reaches its climax with the launch of the book of the digital comics extravaganza designed to promote reading and save libraries from the ignoramuses who run this iniquitous land. My story of the inspirational exploits of Slavomir Rawicz, chronicled in The Long Walk, is the opening salvo and sticks out like a sore thumb! It was the first to go into production, and I think I caught the project managers in the starting blocks, before they’d learned how to control pushy cartoonists. It sorta fits the theme of the project, but is more a personal story, close to my heart, so a big thanks to the team for letting it through. Never did understand all that ‘literary figures coming back to life’ stuff. For me, they never died!
Another promising evening in store! Ian Culbard, originally thought to be available for this session but isn’t, despite a flier suggesting so, will be available at some future date, have no fear. And we are already plugging in folk for November and December, so keep an eye on nottinghamdoescomics.co.uk.
Although not the first outing for my talk on The Curious Case of Leonardo’s Bicycle, the one recently presented at Nottingham Castle Museum and Art Gallery to accompany the city’s exhibition of Ten Leonardo Drawings from the Royal Collection was by far the most prestigious. It was a real honour to be invited to join the handful of reputable scholars (including Emeritus Professor Martin Kemp, the man on Leonardo) presenting talks on the great ‘Florentine’ and, despite all the shows being fully booked, mine was the one most ticket holders actually turned up for, also an honour.
Hopefully I came up to scratch, despite overrunning by 15 minutes that the vast majority of the audience stayed for. Certainly the comments and emails that followed were very complementary, and my exhaustion at the end indicated I’d earned my meagre money. Sadly, two days later, I received my final rejection from the list of 30-odd publishers I had approached to take on the book, but what a rejection letter! Myriad had solicited critiques from all their staff and a number of outside readers, all of which were positive, even gushing. Problem was, in the current publishing climate, Myriad couldn’t commit to take on the book without a co-sponsor, which they had made (and still are making) every effort to put in place, presently with little success. Their hugely complementary and useful email filled the screen and must’ve taken a good hour to write!
But Myriad’s wasn’t the first rejection note to applaud my esoteric efforts. Roughly 50% of the publishers I’ve approached have come back with comments that range from ‘a masterpiece’ (I kid you not!) down to ‘totally neat’ (from an American publisher, naturally). Across the board, the reason given for not running with the book is that ‘we can’t picture where it would sit in our catalogue’, which is the problem I’ve had with almost every book I’ve ever had published, including To End All Wars.
Will I never learn!? On the other hand, scanning through the lists of what does make it into print, one can’t help but despair. Thank heavens I don’t work in television!
Only our second meeting and already a fixture in the Lowdham programme for Saturday 25th June. A panel of three professionals facilitated by the great James Walker.
As the UK and Commonwealth steels itself for the forthcoming rememberance of the greatest waste of human life in their histories of warfare, it is fitting to display some choice images taken during my recent tour of the Somme front line.
(The stylish logo at the New Zealanders’ monument at Longueval)
Picardy is a rolling chalk landscape of industrial arable agriculture criss-crossed with tracks that frequently follow the line of allied trenches or light railway beds. Cycling or walking these with a tome like Peter Hart’s The Somme in hand enables visitors to achieve a deep insight into the insanity of this crucial phase of the so-called Great War.
(The fields of Picardy before the Thiepval Monunment to the Missing bearing 17,192 names)
It is a sobering experience to be stood in this beautiful landscape with birdsong ringing in your ears overlooking a valley where, in the space of no more than a few hundred metres, thousands of young men were slaughtered in a matter of minutes and left to rot into the mud.
(The remains of trenches at the Newfoundland Memorial Park, Beaumont Hamel)
While their lords and masters planned one insane offensive after another in the comfort of a chateau fifty miles from the front line (General Haig never left GHQ to visit his troops), ill-equipped, inexperienced but eager volunteers readied themselves to go ‘over the top’ with just one thought in their minds; that death will come suddenly and painlessly.
(Primary School Poppy at Sunken Lane, Beaumont Hamel)
The CWGC cemeteries are lovingly tended and intensely moving islands of calm, but to ride through a working landscape that continues to reveal 100 year old ordinance brings home just how toxic Picardy continues to be. Had World War One been a Napoleonic war, it would have been an ideal battleground.
(Ordinance recently ploughed up in No Man’s Land, Hawthorne Ridge)
But the Battle of the Somme was a modern industrial conflict, with planes and tanks and heavy artillery and, worst of all, water-cooled machine guns that scythed through rows of over-laden canon fodder walking forwards, frequently up to their knees in human bonemeal.
(Headstone for a Chinese labourer, Albert)
And to think our enlightened government had the goddamn nerve to try and privatise or scrap or hive off to G4S the Commonwealth War Graves Commission!!
(Tommy memorial, Sommecourt – Serre Road Cemetery No.2 – CWGC engraver maintaining headstone at Delville Wood – Chorley Pals memorial, Serre)