East of Aleppo – the comic

Just completed the 26 page story East of Aleppo: Bread, Bombs and Video Clips. It’s been a bit of a battle, not just because the possibly true story has been harvested from a number of loose threads I stumbled on in alternatives to our mainstream press, but also because I’ve had to hold my tendency to go for humour in check to tell this documentary story. Then there was the pain of getting the art close as possible to the actual (not easy for a cartoonist) and the tricky bit of having three different locations that, on the surface, look and do pretty much the same thing.

I have no particular publisher in mind and might just go for self-publishing. We’ll see.