Nottingham Does Comics III

Posted on September 29, 2016 by johnclark

NDC.Flier.3.lowresAnother promising evening in store! Ian Culbard, originally thought to be available for this session but isn’t, despite a flier suggesting so, will be available at some future date, have no fear. And we are already plugging in folk for November and December, so keep an eye on nottinghamdoescomics.co.uk.

Comments are closed.