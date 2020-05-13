Urban Badgers

I first realised we had badgers roaming our city estate when returning home one night at about 10:00pm. What I thought was a ludicrously fat cat strolling across the road patently wasn’t when I wiped the rain from my glasses. We found ourselves feeding it or them by accident. That autumn a rather cheeky fox nonchalantly strolled passed us as we enjoyed an after-dinner cuppa on the patio. It looked like it could use a good meal, so we later obliged and were delighted the next morning to find the take-away tub cleaned out. A few days later I happened to be doing a spot of late night reading in the back room when I heard the tub being shuffled around… by a badger.

We think we have two regular visitors, one of each gender, but admit to being a bit rusty at sexing badgers. Following badgerland.co.uk advice, we feed them a variety of vegetable and fruit offcuts, leftover rice, potatoes and wet pasta sometimes mixed with dog food or muesli. We don’t leave out water because we have a pond they can easily access. We have hunted around the area to find their sett but without success. Since our estate is surrounded by main roads, 0ur fear is that one day they will become roadkill.

Time to mount a campaign for a ‘Beware; Badgers Crossing’ warning sign? But which way do they come…